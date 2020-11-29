1/1
Penny (Wyan) Hensel
GREENVILLE — Penny (Wyan) Hensel, age 50, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Greenville Health & Rehab Center. Penny was born Nov. 3, 1970, in Piqua, Ohio, and the daughter of the late Raymond and Patricia (Smith) Wyan.

Penny loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and her many years of marriage with husband Craig.

She is survived by her husband, Craig A. Hensel of Greenville; children Matt Starns of New Madison, Ashly Starns of Celina, Justin Starns and Terry Starns Jr, both of Greenville; step children Amber Benton of Concord, Mich., Sumer Hensel of Union City, Ohio, and Cheyenne Hensel of Darke County; eight grandchildren; brother John Wyan of Bradford; sister Suzanne Hawes of Bradford; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog Corky.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home with Pastor Sylvia McKibben officiating. Burial following in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of the services in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
