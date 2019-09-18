UNION CITY, Ind. — Perry Eldon Miller, 80, passed away while in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Perry was born July 24, 1939, in Jay County, Indiana to the late Perry Scott and Imo Fern Huey Miller.

He worked for INDOT as a Sub District manager, UCBC as a foreman and in the Personnel Dept., and an Insurance man for Prudential. Perry was mayor of Union City, Ind. for two terms from 1992-2000, and member of Randolph County Democratic Party.

Perry is survived by his wife of 58 Yrs, Judy (Wagner) Miller; children, Angela Hamer, Rhonda (Lee) Glidewell, Dennis Miller, Joel (Jennifer) Miller; six grandchildren, Audrey Miller, Veronica (Brian) Bennett, Lance (Amanda) Mock, Matthew Hamer, Hazel Miller, Lucy Miller; two great-grandchildren, Kasey Burkett, Coy Doss; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Eddie (Susie) Wagner, Donald (Janet) Wagner, Betty Laux, Virginia Chacon, Barbara Weigel; nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Bradley Ray Miller "98;" six brothers, Harold, Howard, Darrel, Larry, Gerald, and Earl Miller; 5 sisters, Inez Baker, Doris Charleston, Bernice Weigel, Elma Shanebarger, and Edna Fogel.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Ind. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to UCPD Holiday Heroes with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.