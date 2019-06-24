Phila Eva (Harman) Bowers

Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway PO Box 337
Greenville, OH
45331
Obituary
GREENVILLE — Phila Eva Bowers (Harman), 101 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 7:56 p.m. at her home.

Born in Darke County on November 16, 1917, she was one of three children born to the late John and Naple (Reck) Harman. Phila was a past President of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary as well as a member of the AMVETS and VFW in Greenville.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by infant son Michael Westfall: son Kermit Westfall: first husband David Westfall: second husband LeRoy Bowers: grandson Mark Westfall: sister Nova Shiverdecker.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Wanda Westfall: five grandchildren: 10 great-grandchildren: 22 great-great-grandchildren: as well as many more family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family on Wednesday June 26, from Noon-1:30 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Christine Lynn Foley-Moore presiding. Burial at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from June 24 to June 25, 2019
