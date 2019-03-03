COLUMBUS — On Thursday, February 28, a week after a memorable birthday celebration, Philip A. "Tony" Ciriegio passed away with his wife of almost 40 years, Wendy Galloway Ciriegio, by his side.

A service and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 High St., Piqua, Ohio, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship fund of your choice, or to the . Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington. Online condolences at www.moorefh.com.