BRADFORD — Phyllis Abernathy, 87, of Bradford, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Stillwater Nursing Facility, Covington.

She was born December 14, 1931, in Darke County to the late Elmer and Nellie (Eley) Boltin; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1950; a member of Bradford United Methodist Church; a homemaker; and a volunteer at Bradford Public Library.

Preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard Abernathy.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Abernathy of Smithfield, KY; 3 grandchildren, J.R. (Jenny) Wick of Jeffersonville, Ind., Christopher (Angie) Wick of Clarksville, Ind. and David (Jamilah) Pedigo Jr of Smithfield, Ky.; four great-grandchildren, Averi, Elamarie, Abigail and Oliver; brother Mickey (Norene) Boltin of Bradford; sister, Carol Greene of Piqua; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial Contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd, Suite 400, Moraine, OH 45439. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.