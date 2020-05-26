GREENVILLE — Phyllis Ann Buteau, 81, of Greenville, Ohio, passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Union City Care Center in Union City, Ohio. She was born on May 16, 1939, in Randolph County, Ind., to the late James Erwin and Mary Shafer. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her grandparents, Opal and Tom Shafer, who raised her; her husband, Bobby Buteau, in 2017; and her bothers, John and Paul Shafer. Phyllis was, first and foremost, a mother and wife, and she loved and cared for her family. She loved to cook and prepared countless amazing meals. She liked her downtime and would spend that time doing different crafts, sewing, canning, and completing puzzles and word searches. Phyllis is survived by her son, Mike Buteau (Pat Baker) of Greenville; her daughter, Vickie (James) Hembree of Piqua, Ohio; her grandchildren, Michael (Crissi) Buteau, Jr. of Hollansburg, Ohio, Christopher (Lacy) Buteau of New Madison, Ohio, Crystal Buteau of Versailles, Ohio, Adam (Shellie) Hembree of Covington, Ohio, Josh (Sara) Hembree of Piqua, and Stacey (Marshall) Poling of Piqua; 20 great grandchildren; four great-great granchildren; her sister, Vernadale Irwin; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may visit on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331. Online condolences and Hugs from Home may be left for Phyllis' family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.