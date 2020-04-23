GREENVILLE — It is with great sorrow that we mourn the loss of our Mother, Phyllis Ann (Hufnagle) Mong, having passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 87 years old.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1932, in Greenville, Ohio, to her parents, Aileen (Anderson) Hufnagle and Ernest R. Hufnagle. (former chief of police in Greenville)

Phyllis grew up in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1950, married Theodore L. Mong on Aug. 8, 1952 and in January 1957, the twins (Debbie and Don) were born.

Residing in Greenville her entire life, except for the four years she lived in Athens, Ohio (1976-1978) and in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (1978-1980), she returned to her beloved Greenville upon arriving back in the Unites States.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1967, her mother in 2001, and her husband, Ted in 2008, her sister-in-law, Delores (Mong) Wright and husband Howard (Howdy) Wright, of Union City, Ohio, brother-in-law Jack Mong and wife Patty (Campbell) Mong of Pitsburg, Ohio. Family members Troy Mong, Earl Howell, William Mong, Cade Hill and Shawn Howell preceded her in death as well.

Phyllis is survived by her sister, Jane (Hufnagle) Hovorka and husband Jim Hovorka from Centerville, Ohio, her daughter, Debra A. (Mong) Bullington and husband, Phillip L. Bullington of Rutland, Ohio, her Son Donald L. Mong and Sherry (Brickler) Mong of East Greenwich, Rhode Island. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lark (Zachary) Wessel, Adam (Courtney) Bullington, Ian Bullington and Derrick (Bethany) Mong, her great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jace, Kade Logan, Zoey, Ellie and Johnathan. Also, many Nieces and Nephews and her special friends Mary Mitchell, Lelah Shoop and Hala Knapke at Unique's, Katie Clark Gabbard at The Ivy League and the whole Seiler family and all her good friends at Wieland's Jewelry Store.

She requested no funeral, only a graveside service with bubbles! (to be determined at a later date). The family requests in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to: "Main Street Greenville," 421 S. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331, c/o "Phyllis Mong Days."