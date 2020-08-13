ANSONIA — Phyllis B. Turner, 94, of Ansonia, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Village Green Health Campus in Greenville.

She was born on April 24, 1926, in Flint, Michigan to the late Ralph and Susie (Blakeley) Boze.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Junior Turner; her grandson, Aaron Turner; her siblings, Katherine Zbiciak, Sue Ann Christenson, Helen Boze; her infant brother, Robert Boze; and her special aunt, Ethel Blakeley.

Phyllis was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and put them first in all that she did. She was a caring, generous and gentle lady. In fact, there was not a mean bone in her body. Phyllis was a lifelong member of the Ansonia 1st Church of God where she and her husband, Junior, were very active.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Diann (John) Hartzell and Vickie (Mike) Doyle; sons, Jerry (Carrie) Turner and Tim (Jan) Turner, all of Ansonia; grandchildren, Brian (Lora) Brandon, Kelly (Jason) Laux, Laurie (Mike) Erwin, Lisa (Todd) Mowery, Robin (Jerry) Spencer, Kristin Doyle, Abby (Zack) Evers, Sarah (Kenny) Edwards, Audrey (Adam) Kaiser, Alec (Brittany) Turner, and Eric Hartzell; 30 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bob (Nadine) Turner; sisters-in-law, Norma Rammel and Janet Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will take place with Pastor David Hackner officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care or the Ansonia 1st Church of God.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Homes may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.