1/1
Phyllis B. Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANSONIA — Phyllis B. Turner, 94, of Ansonia, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Village Green Health Campus in Greenville.

She was born on April 24, 1926, in Flint, Michigan to the late Ralph and Susie (Blakeley) Boze.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Junior Turner; her grandson, Aaron Turner; her siblings, Katherine Zbiciak, Sue Ann Christenson, Helen Boze; her infant brother, Robert Boze; and her special aunt, Ethel Blakeley.

Phyllis was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and put them first in all that she did. She was a caring, generous and gentle lady. In fact, there was not a mean bone in her body. Phyllis was a lifelong member of the Ansonia 1st Church of God where she and her husband, Junior, were very active.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Diann (John) Hartzell and Vickie (Mike) Doyle; sons, Jerry (Carrie) Turner and Tim (Jan) Turner, all of Ansonia; grandchildren, Brian (Lora) Brandon, Kelly (Jason) Laux, Laurie (Mike) Erwin, Lisa (Todd) Mowery, Robin (Jerry) Spencer, Kristin Doyle, Abby (Zack) Evers, Sarah (Kenny) Edwards, Audrey (Adam) Kaiser, Alec (Brittany) Turner, and Eric Hartzell; 30 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bob (Nadine) Turner; sisters-in-law, Norma Rammel and Janet Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will take place with Pastor David Hackner officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care or the Ansonia 1st Church of God.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Homes may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved