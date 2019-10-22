GREENVILLE — Phyllis J. Aukerman, 88, of Greenville, Ohio and formerly of Gettysburg passed away at 8:47 a,n, Sunday October 20, 2019, at the Brookdale Senior Living of Greenville. Phyllis was born March 31, 1931, in Darke County and was the daughter of the late William "Ray" and Ethel S. (Downey) Bryson.

She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Phyllis loved to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature, especially squirrel and bird watching. She also enjoyed listening to music and played the violin.

Phyllis was retired after 22 years as the owner of Paragon Health Store of Gettysburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Melvin E. Aukerman on September 1, 2009. They were married June 24, 1950; also by her brothers Maurice Bryson, David Bryson, Marvin Bryson, William Bryson, James Bryson and Thomas W. Bryson; and sisters Opal Bryson and Marguerite Bird.

Phyllis is survived by her children Scott (Mary) Aukerman of Texas, Philip (Wendi) Aukerman of Gettysburg, Ohio, Tamara (Robert) Fraley of Greenville, Beth (Joe White) Aukerman of Gettysburg, Ohio and Camilla (Jean Devore) Aukerman of Zanesfield; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens with Mr. Doug Stahl officiating.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com