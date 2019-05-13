GREENVILLE - Phyllis J. Crowell, 76, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019, at 1:30 a.m. at her residence.

She was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Dawn, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles H. and Isabel (Manning) Weyant. She worked at Sears and Walmart.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: J.R. Crowell on February 16, 2009, whom she married June 4, 1960; her brothers: Charles, Robert, Edward, Harold, and James Weyant; her sisters: Mary Lou Lambert, Ellen Woodman, Patty Roe, and Barbara Berry.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law: Judy and Ronald Schall of Greenville; her son and daughter in law: Roger and Nicole Crowell of Coldwater; grandchildren: Tony and Sarah Baker, Scott and Shiloh Baker, Jon and Trisha Baker, Christopher and Rebbecca Crowell, Elizabeth and Ryan Goettemoeller, Cameron Crowell, and Jordan Kline; great-grandchildren: Shaelyn Baker, Mason Baker, Sienna Baker, Maxwell Baker, Kael Crowell, Hartley Crowell, Enoch Crowell, Tallon Crowell, Austin Roy, James S. Baker, Allison Goettemoeller, Olivia Goettemoeller, Evan Goettemoeller; her brother & sister in law: John and Marg Weyant; sister: Kate Lutz; sister in law: Wanda Weyant; brother in law: Ted Lambert; close friend Jackie Dapore; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 at 10 a,n, at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday May 16, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County or the . Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com