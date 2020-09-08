GREENVILLE — Phyllis Jeanette Davis, age 97, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Monday September 7, 2020, 1:30 a.m., at the Brethren Retirement Community of Greenville.

Phyllis was born March 25, 1923 in Darke County Ohio and the daughter of the late David Earl and Pansy (Garrison) Loy. She married C.W. Davis on December 24, 1941.

Phyllis was retired having worked many years as the bookkeeper for her husband's construction business, "C.W. Davis Construction," and as an appliance consultant at Hansbarger's Appliance Store of Greenville. Phyllis was also an active volunteer at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. Davis (October 11, 2013); sisters, Martha Denlinger, Katherine Riffle, Margaret Stager; and a brother in infancy.

Phyllis is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and JoAnn Davis of Greenville; grandchildren, Jeff (Amy) Davis, Kimberly Davis and her significant other, Jerry Bunch, Jr. (and his children), and Jessica (Jon) Davis Mardin; great-grandchildren, Alex Davis, Zac Davis, Connor Davis and fiancé Taylor Tedore, Foster Cole, and Benjamin Mardin; great-great-grandchildren, Auburn Davis, Damon Tedore and Christian Tedore; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Abbottsville Cemetery Arcanum, Ohio. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville, Ohio, 45331.Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio.

