GREENVILLE — Phyllis Kay Arnett, Oct. 28, 1934-May 23, 2020. It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Phyllis Arnett, loving wife, mother and friend to many over the years. She passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday. Phyllis was married to Gary L. Arnett and lived in Greenville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Dwight and Clarabel (Miller) Jenkinson. Born and raised in Palestine, Ohio where her grandfather was the first person to sell a tractor in Darke County. After recently, discovering our family's genealogy, we found our family goes a long way back in the Darke County area. She was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church of Greenville, as well as the Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge also of Greenville. Phyllis's survivors, in addition to her husband, Gary, are her children, Steve and wife Kim Wise of Parker, Colo., Patrick and wife Ellen Wise of Golden, Colo., Terry Wise Hebebrand of Aurora, Colo., and Catherine E. Wise of Greenville; nine grandchildren with two more on the way; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Jane Steele of Troy and Marty (Ernie)Metzger of Colorado; brother Joe B. (Wilma) Jenkinson of Greenville as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis had a wonderful life and will be sadly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday May 29, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 W. Third St., Greenville, with Father John R. White as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville. Prayers will be recited Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions by given to the State of The Heart Hospice of Darke County. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.