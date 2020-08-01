1/1
Phyllis Keeler
GREENVILLE — Phyllis Keeler, age 89, of Greenville, passed away on July 28, 2020, at the Wayne HealthCare Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Greenville on April 19, 1931, to the late Carl and Orpha (Lear) Warner, and was a graduate of Franklin Monroe High School. In 1955, Phyllis married Verl Keeler and settled down to begin raising a family. She retired from the Fram Corporation after 37 years of service as an assembly worker. Phyllis will be remembered fondly for her love of reading.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Bill) Zobrist of Greenville and Vicki Norgren of Greenville; grandchildren, Michelle Griffith, Jaime (Jason) Yelton, John (Olivia) Norgren, and Bill (Cherise) Zobrist, and great-grandchildren, Garrett Griffith, Colyn Griffith, Trinity Yelton, Logan Martin, Caleb Norgren, Hope Norgren, Hailee Norgren, and Zoey Norgren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Verl Keeler; son, Jeff Keeler; grandson, Frederick Miller; brothers, James, Dwight, and Jack Warner, and son-in-law, Kent Norgren.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held in Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, on Friday, July 31, at noon with Pastor Sylvia McKibben officiating.

For additional information and to view Phyllis' online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
