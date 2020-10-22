GREENVILLE — Phyllis L. Lyons, 90, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Brethren Home in Greenville, Ohio. She was born July 18, 1930, the daughter of the late Byron and Garnet Nisonger Threewits.

She was a member o f the Community United Methodist Church, belonged to the Union City Antlers #1534, progressive homemakers, loved gardening, cooking and helping her husband farm.

Survivors include her children, Jerry (Linda) Lyons, Mike Lyons both of Union City, Ohio; grandchildren, Dr. Sheena (Dr. Michael) Lyons-Pettus, Dusty (Jamie) Lyons, Brian Hunt, Gary (Shelby) Peace; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Vera Threewits of Greenville, and Lowell (Geraldine) Threewits of Union City, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded by her parents; husband, Robert D. Lyons (2017); a son, Richard Lyons (1984); and a brother, Joe Threewits.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community United Methodist Church or Hospice of Darke County in her honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.