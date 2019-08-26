UNION CITY - Phyllis L. (Jerew) Mosier, 60, passed away peacefully Wednesday August 21, 2019 following a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

She graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School in 1977 and was named to Ohio's Who's Who of High School Graduates, enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting, painting, and loved to spend time with her granddaughters. Phyllis worked for many years at the CVS Pharmacy in Union City. Upon moving to Franklin, Ohio she became a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Dan L. Mosier; daughter, Heather (Aaron) Brophy; son, John (Carri) Mosier; granddaughters, Audrey and Anna Brophy; sisters Jean Jerew of Middletown, OH and Pam (Kevin) Hampshire of Union City, OH; nephews, Andy (Cheyenne) Hampshire, Cody (Amber) Hampshire; a niece, Jessica Hampshire; several cousins, great nieces and nephews also.

She was preceded by her parents, John and Betty (Beam) Jerew; and a sister, Janice Jerew.

Visitation is noon-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Ind. Services are 2 p.m. Monday also at the funeral home with the Rev. Gwinn Lacey officiating. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.