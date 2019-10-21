ANSONIA — Priscilla A. Emrick, 72, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Union City, Ind. daughter of the late Robert K. and Laura Alice Larson Cline. Priscilla was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Junior (Jenny) Emrick of Lima, Tammy (Luke) Fowler of Union City, Ind.; three grandchildren, Kyle Emrick, Jerica (Steven) Hibbard, Seth (fiance' Ashley Waddups) Fowler; three great-grandchildren, Aven, Preston, and Bailey Hibbard; sister, Roberta Parrigin of Union City, Ind.

She was preceded by her parents; husband, Norman Emrick; three sisters; and one brother.

Graveside Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens in Ansonia. No public calling hours.

Memorials may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Reichard Funeral Home Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Online line condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.