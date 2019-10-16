VERSAILLES — Purcell "Percy" Emanuel Grilliot, 98, beloved patriarch of the Grilliot family, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, at 10:45 a.m. in Greenville, Ohio.

Percy was born to Magdalene (Barhorst) and Otto Grilliot, on July 12, 1921, near Russia, Ohio. During World War II, he served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. After the service, he graduated from Barber College in Columbus, Ohio.

He married Louise "Lou" (Winner) Grilliot on June 22, 1949, and they lived happily together for 70 years in Versailles. He is survived by his loving wife; his daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and Anthony "Chuck" Scott of Arcanum, and Jill and Nicholas Magoto of Upper Arlington; his grandchildren, Kelly and Jerry Angel of Houston, Texas, Erin Scott of Charleston, S.C., Zachary and Hannah Magoto of Upper Arlington, and Elliot Magoto of Columbus; his great-grandchildren, Jackson Angel and Oliver Purcell Angel; and his siblings, Dolores Siegrist of Ft. Recovery (sister), Catherine "Elaine" Berger of Versailles (sister), Anna Schmitz of Versailles (sister), Henrietta and Thomas Winner of Osgood (sister and brother-in-law), Jeanette Grilliot of Beavercreek (sister-in-law), and Anthony "Tony" and Marita Grilliot of Celina (brother and sister-in-law).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Mary Ida and Wilda Grilliot (brother and sisters-in-law), Ivo Siegrist (brother-in-law), Francis Berger (brother-in-law), Cyril Cleo and Mary Grilliot (brother and sister-in-law), Mary Louise Monnin (sister), Paul Schmitz (brother-in-law), and Marcus Grilliot (brother).

Percy was the co-owner of the Hotel Barber Shop, with Dave Magoto, for 53 years. After retirement, he worked at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club as the caretaker of the greens until finally retiring at age 91. He served as the treasurer on the St. Valbert Cemetery Board, and volunteered throughout the Versailles community. He was passionate about working outside, especially with his apple trees; sports, particularly baseball and the Cincinnati Reds; and mostly, his family.

He was a member of the St. Denis Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus of Versailles.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Valbert Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. A prayer service will be held by the Knights of Columbus on Friday at 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

It is the wish of the family that memorial contributions may be given to the Versailles Emergency Medical Services. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com