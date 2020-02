BEAMSVILLE — R. Dean Brewer, 91, of Beamsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Versailles Rehab and Heathcare in Versailles.

A celebration of Dean's life, with full military honors provided by the Greenville Honor Guard, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Guests may visit with Dean's family on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.