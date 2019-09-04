UNION CITY, Ind. — Ralph E. Welbourn Jr, 98, passed away Monday peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was born September 22, 1920 to the late Ralph E. & Inez Marsh Welbourn Sr.

As a young man Ralph traveled all around the country setting theatre seats, then settled down in Darke County to raise his family and start his farming business. He was still farming when he retired at 88 yrs. old. Farming and family were what he lived for. Survivors include his son, John (wife Jimmie) Welbourn; three granddaughters, Ashley (Dustin) Leis, Billie (Wade) Hunt, Jonnie (Cody) Meyer; six grandchildren, Kelsie, Zachary, Sidnie, Aron, Matalin, and Joshua; and a sister, Sandra Parent.

He was preceded by his parents; wife of 58 years, Gladys VanVickle Welbourn; daughter, Linda; grandson, John Welbourn Jr.; a brother, Barney; and a sister, Joan.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday September 7,at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Ind. Private services will be held immediately after. Burial will be in the Union City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com