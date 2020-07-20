VERSAILLES — Ramona June Nickol, age 85, of Versailles, passed away at 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Brethren's Retirement Community in Greenville, Ohio.

Born on June 5, 1935, in Versailles, she was the only child born to the late Nason and Marie (Fields) Lanich. She had worked for 22 years for Versailles Schools, and retired in 1995. Ramona was a member of the Versailles United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women as well as a charter member of the "Modern Mothers Club."

Ramona was well-known for her angel food cakes, and baked them yearly for the Easter Market. She volunteered serving "Meals on Wheels" and in 2006, she was awarded Darke County's Senior Citizen of the Year.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Nickol; and infant daughter Wendy Kay Nickol.

Survived by her children, Penny (Doug) Zirkle, Johna (Chuck) Hemmelgarn, Kelly Nickol and Larry "Rocky" Nickol; grandchildren Ashley (Gina) Zirkle, Lee (Denise) Hemmelgarn, Lindsay (Michael) Costlow; Jay ( Kendra) Hemmelgarn, Beau (Gina) Hemmelgarn; great-grandchildren Teagan, Anna, Mason, Julia, Naomi, Desmond, Ian, Alex, Kylie, Charlotte, Layne, Brody, Walker.

Friends may call on the family from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles. Funeral service will be held at the Versailles United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, with an hour visitation prior. Pastor Chuck Mackeen presiding. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles.

Memorial donations may be made to Darke County Humane Society or to State of the Heart Care. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com.