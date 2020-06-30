Randall L. "Randy" Martin
ROSSBURG — Randall L. "Randy" Martin, 38, of Rossburg, passed away on Monday, June 29 at 3:25 a.m. at St. Ritas Medical Center, Lima, .

He was born Nov. 22, 1981 in Greenville, the son of the late Jack and Terri L. (Demorest) Martin. Randy loved his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his grandparents: Donald and Helene (Phelps) Demorest.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Gina and Andrew Ziesemer of Pleasant Hill; his nephews: Kaleb (Audrey) Ziesemer and Zachary Ziesemer; his uncle: Tim Demorest; family friend: Samantha Voisard and her children, Haillie and Mcayla.

Services will be held on Tuesday. July 7, at 11 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Greg Simons officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

Services will be held on Tuesday. July 7, at 11 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Greg Simons officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
