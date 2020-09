RICHMOND, Ind. — Randy A. Bradshaw, 64, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away September 7, 2020, at Reid Health after a short illness. Friends may call Friday September 11, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for both Randy and Darlene.

