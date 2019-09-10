MONTEZUMA — Randy D. Garman, 62, of Montezuma, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 8, 2019, at 12:59 pm in Greenville, Ohio. He was born in Celina to the late Lee and Pauline (Kittle) Garman on Sept. 26, 1956.

Randy was survived by two children, Randy (Jodie) Garman Jr., Montezuma; and Heather (Eric) Kuhn, Montezuma; his fiancé, Brenda Manix, Greenville; three brothers, Gary (Sharon) Garman, Napoleon, Ohio, Tom Garman, Celina, and Ron (Carolyn) Garman, Hilton Head, South Carolina; and four grandchildren, Kobe, Gavin, Elliot, and Willow.

He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Andrea Garman.

Randy was a 1974 graduate of Celina Senior High School. He went on to work for Crown Equipment in New Bremen and retired after 23 years of service.

He was a member of Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Montezuma, the N.R.A., Ducks Unlimited, IATSE Local #146, and worked for the Niswonger Community Concert Series. He served as the Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2177 and was also very proud to be the mayor or council member in Montezuma for the past 40 years.

Randy had many interests, but his most pronounced interests were being an outdoorsman and hunting and trapping. Randy's kindness, easy going attitude and sense of humor were contagious and a positive influence for many people. His real and abiding passions were his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all.

Funeral services and celebration of Randy's life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in Cisco Funeral home, Celina, with the Rev. Jeff Gramza and the Rev. Craig Flack officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. before the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family for use on a project at one of the state parks and/or the Village of Montezuma.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Home