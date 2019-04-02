ANSONIA — Ray J. Dickey, 88, of Ansonia, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Rest Haven of Greenville. He was born January 12, 1931 in Darke County, Ohio to the late Ray Sr. and Verla (Brumbaugh) Dickey.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Paul and Charlie Dickey. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn (Case) Dickey, whom he married November 27, 1953; his children, Kevin Dickey of Ansonia, Martha Garner of Ansonia, Tim (Mindy) Dickey of Union City, Ohio, and Karen Reier of Ansonia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; his sister, Treva (Robert) Hamilton of Ansonia; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ray was a country boy, born and raised. Though he worked as a factory worker to pay the bills, he was a farmer at heart. He always said farming was his "hobby". Ray served his country honorably in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he married Carolyn, the love of his life, and began their life together. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and looked forward to the fishing trips to Canada with Tim and the deer and elk hunts in Colorado with Kevin. Family meant the world to Ray. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed family reunions and any other family function or outing. Ray was a member of Beamsville Christian Church, the Ansonia American Legion, Post 353, and the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Ray was an avid sports fan. He loved watching the Reds and Bengals. Later in life, Ray became a member of the Senior Citizens Euchre Club and looked forward to playing every Wednesday. He loved his animals. He had quite an assortment on the farm; his dog Crane, his barn cats, free to anyone who can catch them, and his chickens, which he endearingly called "my girls". And last but not least, Ray loved his 1952 Ford tractor. He would cruise up and down the lane and back to the pond almost every day.

A Celebration of Ray's life will be held at noon Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Steve Short officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by the Greenville Honor Guard will follow in Stelvideo Cemetery. Ray's family will receive guests Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Beamsville Christian Church, 3102 Beamsville-Union City Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331.