Obituary
Print

Raymond J. Marion


COVINGTON — Raymond J. Marion, 65, of Covington, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Don Solin officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Music Boosters, P.O. Box 131, Covington, OH 45318, or to the music program of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com
Funeral Home
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
(937) 473-2271
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com