COVINGTON — Raymond J. Marion, 65, of Covington, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Don Solin officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Music Boosters, P.O. Box 131, Covington, OH 45318, or to the music program of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com