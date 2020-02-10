GREENVILLE — Reba E. Hart. 93, of Greenville, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Reba was born August 18, 1926, in Darke County to the late Ottis E. and Julia A. (Landers) Warvel. In addition to her parents, Reba was also preceded in death by her sisters, Corelyn "Sammey" Mygatt and Louree Miller; brother, Leonard Warvel; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Hart and Charles Hart; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Hathaway.

Reba is survived by her husband of 64 years, Emerson W. Hart, whom she married June 18, 1955; nephews, Darrell Miller of Texas and Paul Miller of Kansas; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosella and John Glessner of Greenville, Alice Hart of Greenville and Mary Hart of Englewood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Reba began working for the Nestle Company in Greenville right after graduating from school for 18 years. Reba later worked at Hobart Brothers in Greenville for 10 years and retired from Hamilton Motors in Greenville with 23 years of service. After retirement, she then worked at Central Soft Water Services in Greenville for 6 years. Reba along with her husband, Emerson were avid Harley Davidson Motorcycle riders in which Reba enjoyed riding in the sidecar.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Hershel Fee officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com