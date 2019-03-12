GREENVILLE — Rex D. "Ace" Wilson, age 80, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 2:50 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville.

Rex was born April 24, 1938, in Darke County to the late Ruth E. (Wriggs) Miller and Robert E. Wilson. In addition to his parents, Rex was preceded in death by his wife, Shelba J. (Schafer) Wilson, on July 10, 2014, whom he married February 3, 1973; daughter, April Annett Brocious on February 20, 2019; brother, John Allen Wilson; sister, Brenda Wilson; and brother-in-law, Merv Miller.

Rex is survived by a son, Rex D. Wilson II or Greenville; son-in-law, Jeff Brocious of Arcanum; granddaughters, Nicole Lannett Brocious and Jessica Grace Brocious; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Sandy Wilson of Eaton; sisters, Pam Wilson of Eaton and Sherrie Miller of Eaton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rex served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Dave Knapp Ford in Greenville and formerly owned and operated Wilson's Parkside Shell/Unocal Gas Station in Greenville. Rex was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Brian McGee officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Greenville. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com