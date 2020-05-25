GREENVILLE — Rhonda Loraine Thompson, 56, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 3:33 p.m. A service will be held on Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.ZecharBailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.