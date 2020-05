GREENVILLE — Rhonda Loraine Thompson, 56, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 3:33 p.m. A service will be held on Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.ZecharBailey.com