Rhonda Loraine Thompson
GREENVILLE — Rhonda Loraine Thompson, 56, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 3:33 p.m. A service will be held on Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.ZecharBailey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
