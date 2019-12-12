GREENVILLE — Richard A. "Dick" Martin, 78, of Greenville, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

Dick was born January 1, 1941, in Darke County to the late Lowell and Glenna (Miller) Martin. In addition to his parents, Dick was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean (Gasper) Martin on October 12, 2015, whom he married December 31, 1960; and a brother, Dennis Martin.

Dick is survived by his children, Tory and Denise Martin of Greenville, Jeff Martin of Greenville and Tracey and Lisa Martin of Greenville; grandchildren, Chelsea and John Whirledge, Tyler and Vanessa Martin, Chrissy Martin, Kelly Martin and Kimmy Martin; a great-grandchild, Jayden Martin and one expected; sister, Marilyn Warrick of Greenville; sisters-in-law, Gloria Martin of Greenville, Linda Sink of Greenville and Debbie Browder of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dick was a 1959 graduate of Greenville High School. Dick served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963. He retired from Corning Glass where he worked in the mold shop for 30 years. Dick was a member of the Greenville American Legion Post140 and actively served on the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. He was a State Registered Track and Field Official for over 20 years. He was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor John Whirledge officiating. Burial will follow in Newcomer Cemetery in Franklin Township. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Full military honors will be conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Children's Hospital NICU. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com