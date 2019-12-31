FORT RECOVERY – Richard A. "Rich" Meier, 78, of Fort Recovery, died Dec. 30, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 27, 1941, in Maria Stein, to the late Roman and Clara (Piekenbrock) Meier. On May 19, 1962 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg, he married Patricia (Eischen) Meier, who survives.

He is also survived by his children, David (Krista) Meier of St. Henry, Jeff Meier of Fort Recovery, Ken (Crystal) Meier of Kenton, OH, Cindy (Doug) Obringer of Lebanon, OH and Laura (Brian) Heitkamp of Rockford, OH; grandchildren, Julie (Jonathan), Matthew (Jennifer), Kevin, Sara, Daniel, Katie, Renee, Nate, Allison, Trevor and Nicole; great grandchildren, Brynlee and Reah; siblings, Roger Meier of Maria Stein, Stanley (Linda) Meier of Maria Stein and Lucy (John) Steinbrunner of Coldwater; a sister-in-law, Linda Meier of Yorkshire; a brother-in-law, Jim Platfoot of Florida; and in-laws, Evelyn Goubeaux of Versailles, Frank (Selia) Eischen of Texas, Bill (Paula) Eischen of Florida and Colett Eischen of Laura, OH.

Preceding him in death are infant children, Joseph and Carol Meier, siblings, Alice Keefer, Donald Meier, Cyril Meier and Charlene Platfoot; and in-laws, Marcella (Arnold) Homan and Paul Goubeaux.

He was a 1959 graduate of Marion Local High School, served in the Army National Guard and was a lifetime dairy farmer.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg and its men's society. Rich was a 40-year member of the National and State Holstein Association and was also a member of the Darke County Farm Bureau.

He loved his family dearly and enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports and band concerts. He also enjoyed showing dairy cattle and his special canine friend, Lady #4.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg, with Fr. Christian Cone-Lombarte as celebrant. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Calling is 3-8 p.m. Friday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery.

Contributions can be made to the Ohio Right to Life.

Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com.