PIQUA — Richard "Dick" A. Purdin, Sr., age 84, of Piqua, passed away at 7:40 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 in his residence. Dick was born in St. Paris, OH on April 9, 1936. He married Rita Sowers in Troy, OH on July 27, 1957.

Dick is survived by his wife, Rita Purdin of Piqua; one son: Richard "Bucky" A. Purdin, Jr., Piqua, OH; three daughters: Nadine Ballard, Teresa (Terry) Reynolds, and Lou Ann, all of Piqua; six grandchildren: Trisha, Terry, Ashley, Alisha, Ricky, and Chelsea, all of Piqua; ten great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchildren. Dick is preceded in death by two brothers.

Dick was a horse trainer and a cement Mason for many years. He restored cars and loved to work in his garden.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.