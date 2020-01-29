GREENVILLE — Richard "Dick" Byers, 72, went home to be with the Lord Monday January 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Dick was born to the late Charles "Whitey" and Leotina Gunkle Byers. After graduating from Greenville High School he joined the U.S. Army where he specialized in military police dog training; worked at the Union City Body Company for 40 Yrs; had a gifted voice that he used to sing at various benefits, churches, and nursing homes. He and his wife attended EUM Church in Greenville, Ohio. Dick was often seen with his wife Baby Cakes cruising town on his golf cart, he was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and loving compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Darlene McGhee Byers, who referred to him as hunka hunka burning love; children, Brian (Tammy) Byers of Spanaway, Wash., Tim (Stacey) Byers of Saratoga, Ind., Rob (Melissa) Byers of Winchester, Ind., Misty (Bill) Clevenger of Greenville; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Rush; several brother-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews also.

Preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Bob and Mary McGhee; two infant sons; and a great-grandson, Anthony Plaster.

Private services will be held Friday January 31, at his church. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. The family would like to thank State of the Heart Hospice for their outstanding and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com

fh.com