PIQUA — Richard E. "Dick" Schwartz, of Piqua, passed away at the grand age of 91 on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Memorial services to honor his life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, where Masonic services will also be held. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Friends are invited to leave remembrances of Dick in a memory book at the visitation. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in his name to New Vocations (race horse rehabilitation and adoption program). You may donate online at www.newvocations.org, or by mail to New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, 719 Dolan Lane, Lexington, Ky. 40511.