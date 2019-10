LEWISBURG — Richard E. Shiverdecker, 71, and his wife of 48 years Karen A. (Todd) Shiverdecker, 65, of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, after a traffic accident on Interstate 70 near the Ohio-Indiana state line.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Barnes Funeral Home 411 N. Commerce St. Lewisburg, OH.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com