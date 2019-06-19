MARIA STEIN — Richard "Rick" Edwin Sutter, 65 of Maria Stein, died at 1:43 a.m. June 18 2019, in his home surrounded by the people he knew and loved. Rick spent the last two months of his life receiving visitors and preparing for the end of his journey on earth. He waited patiently until Jesus was ready for him.

Rick was born on April 22, 1954, the only son of Edwin and Mary Margaret (Esser) Sutter, both deceased. He grew up in Sharpsburg, Ohio with three sisters, Janice (Bill) Nagel of Maria Stein, Kathy (Tom) Bertke of Montezuma, Joann (Dan) Kleinhenz of Columbus; 12 nieces and nephews (1 deceased). Though Rick never married or had children, his home was nearly always filled with friends and neighbors. He welcomed guests and made everyone feel at home with his smile, handshake, and Spirit-filled personality. All visits ended with "10/4 good buddy!"

He graduated from Fort Recovery High School in 1972. In the 70s, Rick was co-owner of Stammen Sutter Bulldozing and worked nights at the Minster Machine Company. He was also a mechanic at Huelsman's Garage.

In 1978, at the age of 24, Rick was permanently disabled in an auto accident on his way to work. After 2 ½ years in hospitals, he returned home to the care of his mother and permanent caregiver, Joan Kiser. He sustained life-changing injuries and lived the next 40 years partially paralyzed in a wheelchair. And did he live! God must have blown a little extra spirit back into Rick because he was always on the go; everyday ready to meet and greet each person placed in his path. He never looked back and made the best of all situations. His faith in God never wavered and he never gave into bitterness or depression regardless of the obstacles or challenges. He regained the ability to play cards, which became a most fulfilling pastime, allowing for countless hours of enjoyment.

In 1984, Rick and other families co-founded the Center for Neurological Development, a free of charge non-profit organization for the neurologically impaired children and adults. He did his therapy daily for 3 ½ decades. He made vast improvements. These were happy years. His laughter and teasing could be heard throughout the Center's hallways. He both gave and received support from the volunteers and patients. These friendships allowed for travel experiences taking him to all parts of the country. And even though life didn't always deal him a good hand, he kept a smile on his face and played his cards like a winner. He was "one of a kind".

There will be a short tribute to persons living with brain injury at 1 p.m. Tuesday June 25, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein. Visitation will be Monday June 24 at Hogenkamp Funeral Home St. Henry from 2-8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In harmony with the volunteers and donors whose generosity sustained him during his recovery, Rick requests that memorials be given to the Center for Neurological Development, PO Box 117, Burkettsville, OH 45310 Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.