GREENVILLE — Richard "Whitey" Emerson Robbins, 89, of Greenville, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 4:55 a.m. at the Brethren Retirement Community.

He was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Champaign County, Ohio, the son of the late Hubert and Mary (Yoder) Robbins.

He was a US Navy veteran. Whitey retired from Cadillac Gage in 1995 after 45 years of service and served for 26 years on the Greenville auxiliary police force. In his spare time, Whitey was a baseball coach and church league softball coach for over 30 years. He has coached many children over the years and enjoyed every minute of it! He was a member, deacon, trustee, moderator and provided many other services for the Congregational Christian Church; and was an avid bowler.

Whitey never knew a stranger; he loved people and people loved him. Always a giver with a kind word for everyone, a welcoming smile, and full of laughter. He always asked "Can I ask you a personal question?" and most everyone agreed not knowing he was working his magic of making a connection!

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife: Phyllis Joan Robbins; brother: Dale (Marilyn Jean) Robbins; sister: Marilyn Jane Emmons; son: Mark Robbins; son-in-law: Carl L. Westfall II; daughter-in-law: Darla Robbins.

He is survived by children and spouses: Rick Robbins of Rossburg, Christina Westfall of New Lebanon, Teri (McDonald) Robbins of Greenville, Jeff and Nicole (May) Robbins of Greenville; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and cousins.

He loved and cherished his family, most of all, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Full of encouragement, leading by example and always ready with a hug and/or back slap!

We would like to give a special thank you to all the staff of the Brethren Retirement Community who provided wonderful care as extended family for many years.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the @act.alz.org or the Brethren Retirement Community @BHRC.org/donate.

There will be a graveside service for Whitey at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. www.zecharbailey.com .