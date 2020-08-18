BRADFORD — Richard "Dick" H. Yount, age 101 of Bradford, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. Dick was born in Bradford on June 24, 1919 to the (late) Dan Etter Yount & Pearl C. (Hamilton) Yount Wombold. He was a World War II U.S. Army Signal Corp veteran and served for 24 years where he retired as a Major. Memorial Mass at St. Teresa Catholic Church at 10 a.m., Saturday. Interment of cremains at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com