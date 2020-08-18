1/1
Richard H. "Dick" Yount
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BRADFORD — Richard "Dick" H. Yount, age 101 of Bradford, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. Dick was born in Bradford on June 24, 1919 to the (late) Dan Etter Yount & Pearl C. (Hamilton) Yount Wombold. He was a World War II U.S. Army Signal Corp veteran and served for 24 years where he retired as a Major. Memorial Mass at St. Teresa Catholic Church at 10 a.m., Saturday. Interment of cremains at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved