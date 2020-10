BRADFORD — Richard "Ricky" Herschel Ellis, age 37, of Bradford, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Adams Township.Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, 12 noon, at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Interment of cremains in Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. The family has set up a gofundme (under Richard Ellis) to help with final expenses.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.