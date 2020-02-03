ANSONIA — Richard J. "Dick" Shook, 78, of Ansonia passed away at 10:27 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Dick was born February 15, 1941, in Rossburg to the late Jim and Mary (Frantz) Shook. In addition to his parents, Dick was also preceded in death by his wife, Kay L. (Speckman) Shook; twin infant children, Douglas and Kimberly Shook; and a sister, Joan Lawson.

Dick is survived by his children, Tammy and Mark Cromwell of Vandalia, Jeff and Anita Shook of Rossburg and Brad and Jennifer Shook of Ansonia; grandchildren, Justin and Jalynn Cromwell, Kristin Cromwell and fiancé, Seth Kennedy, James and Andrea Shook, Amanda Shook, Ross Shook, Mitchell Shook, Marissa Shook, Michael Shook and Mason Shook; great-grandchildren, Rylee Shook, Austynn Cromwell, Axyle Cromwell and one expected; brother and sister-in-law, Max and Jo Ann Shook of Kettering; and a brother-in-law, Paul Lawson of Florida.

Dick served in the U.S. Army Reserves and U.S. Air Force Reserves. He was a barber for 30 years and was an egg producer. Dick graduated from Dayton Barber College. Dick was a member of the Ansonia American Legion.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in North Star. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com