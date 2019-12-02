GREENVILLE — Richard Kretschmar, 83, of Greenville, passed away at 11:37 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019,, at his residence.

Richard was born October 7, 1936, in Cincinnati to the late Albert Fred and Edna Mae (Dohme) Kretschmar. In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by his brothers, Carl and Don Kretschmar.

Richard is survived by his wife, Norma (Cromer) Kretschmar whom he married July 30, 1967; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Kayann Kretschmar of Greenville; granddaughters, Kourtney and Kelli Kretschmar; sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Ronald Donohoue of West Chester; brother-in-law, Gary and Jackie Cromer of Florida; sisters-in-law, Glenna Kretschmar of Hamilton, Jean Kretschmar of Reading, Vivian Glover of Milford and Wanda Fay Edwards of Mt. Healthy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from BASF in Greenville, where he was the logistics manager. Richard was a member of the Greenville Moose Lodge, Greenville V.F.W. and the Greenville American Legion.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Friday, December 13, at the Greenville Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville, from 7-9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County. Arrangements are entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com