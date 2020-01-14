WEST MANCHESTER — Richard L. Stiver, 84, of West Manchester, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

He was born January 13, 1935, in Germantown to the late Harry T. and Mary (Zimmerman) Stiver.

Richard was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School in New Paris. He retired from General Motors. He coached Little League baseball for many years and took the annual trip to the Little League World Series each year in Pennsylvania. He loved high school sports and attended regularly for many years; he also enjoyed camping, traveling, boating and spent many years in Florida during the winter months. He was also a member of the West Alexandria Church of the Brethren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Donna (Ward) Stiver in 2007; brothers Harry and John Stiver; sisters Jean Webb and Mary Stiver; infant brother Edward Stiver; and grandson Randy Stiver.

He is survived by his children: Rick (Peggy) Stiver of Monroe, Donna Jean Ferguson of Eldorado, Dean (LeAnne) Stiver of New Paris, Barb (Don) Kerns of West Manchester and Dennis (Karlynda) Stiver of New Paris; 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; sister Betty (Lawrence) Gilbert of Manvel, Texas; brothers Frank (Esther) Stiver of Dickson, Tenn. and Wes (Jan) Stiver of Lewisburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also known as "Grandpa" to many people at National Trail sporting events.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 18, from 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. at the West Alexandria Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St/, West Alexandria with Pastor Brody Rike officiating. Interment will follow at Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459 or National Trail School Foundation, PO Box 155, New Paris, OH 45347. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.