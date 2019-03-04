GREENVILLE — Richard L. Weaver, 72, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born December 4, 1946, to the late Ruth Ellen (Weaver) Weaver.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Hamilton of Connersville, Indiana; his brother, Donald Dean Weaver of Greenville; a granddaughter, Daphani Grubb; and a step-daughter, Jenna Allys Reck of Greenville.

Richard is a 1966 Greenville High School graduate. He served two years in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, and being with his family and friends.

Richard is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jayne (Bowman) Weaver; two brothers, Wayne (Cathy) Weaver of Richmond, Indiana, Paul Kent (Jan) Weaver of Bradford, Ohio; two children, Deidra (Mark) Alexander of Greenville; Douglas (Anna) Hoskins of Cincinnati, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Jessica (Scott) Sukup of Lincoln, Nebraska; three loving grandchildren, William Grubb, Diamond Hying, and Wiatt Hoskins; a step-grandson, Oliver Sukup; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Doug Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in Oakgrove Cemetery. Family and friends may visit on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com