MURRYSVILLE, Penn. — Richard "Bud" R. Bonfiglio, 88, of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, October 17, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 W. 3rd Street, Greenville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery.The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the final arrangements. Online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com.