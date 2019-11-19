GREENVILLE — Rick D. Johnson, 61, of Greenville, Ohio passed away suddenly on November 8, 2019, at his home. Born in Dayton, Ohio on February 1, 1958, he was one of five children to the late Joseph D. and Mary Ann (Brown) Johnson. Rick was a self-employed roofer for many years. He was a United States Navy Veteran, and enjoyed traveling. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his daughter Anrika Mills: siblings Ben and Kathy Johnson; Chris and Lou Johnson; Shelly and Jim Black; Casey Johnson: grandchildren Jeremy Mills; Sydney Mills; Myles Mills.

There are no services scheduled for Rick. Arrangements entrusted to the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.