1/1
Rick R. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Rick R. Thompson, age 63 of Troy, OH passed away, Friday July 10, 2020. Born April 7, 1957 to William and Nancy {Fessler} Thompson.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Rick is survived by his wife, Beth (Crouch) Thompson, mother, Nancy Thompson, Tipp City, OH, children, Zac (Tabitha) Thompson, Brookville, OH, Whitney (Randy) Smith, Brookville, OH, Kati Brown, Tipp City, OH, Megan (Eric) Trick, Middletown, OH and Jami (Jim) Bopp, Louisville, KY. He is also survived by his brother Randy (Jane) Thompson, Troy, OH and 14 grandchildren.

Rick was a 1975 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and worked in the maintenance department for Tipp City Schools for many years. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Troy, OH.

Rick enjoyed golf and fishing and fancied himself a "grill master". He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes as well as the Cleveland Browns.

Above all else Rick loved spending time with his family; especial his grandkids.

Visitation 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral service 1:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Tipp City.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Rick to Hospice of Miami County.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved