TROY — Rick R. Thompson, age 63 of Troy, OH passed away, Friday July 10, 2020. Born April 7, 1957 to William and Nancy {Fessler} Thompson.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Rick is survived by his wife, Beth (Crouch) Thompson, mother, Nancy Thompson, Tipp City, OH, children, Zac (Tabitha) Thompson, Brookville, OH, Whitney (Randy) Smith, Brookville, OH, Kati Brown, Tipp City, OH, Megan (Eric) Trick, Middletown, OH and Jami (Jim) Bopp, Louisville, KY. He is also survived by his brother Randy (Jane) Thompson, Troy, OH and 14 grandchildren.

Rick was a 1975 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and worked in the maintenance department for Tipp City Schools for many years. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Troy, OH.

Rick enjoyed golf and fishing and fancied himself a "grill master". He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes as well as the Cleveland Browns.

Above all else Rick loved spending time with his family; especial his grandkids.

Visitation 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral service 1:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Tipp City.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Rick to Hospice of Miami County.

