1/1
Rita "Irene" Spencer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VERSAILLES — Rita "Irene" Spencer, age 78, of Versailles, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Brookdale of Greenville.

Irene was born in Webster on Dec. 11, 1941, to Ralph E. and Rita E. (Bulcher) Glick; retired with 30 years of service from Weaver Brothers, Versailles; formerly worked at Poultry Producers, Versailles; a member of Versailles Eagles Aerie #2347; enjoyed the outdoors, canning and gardening; she loved family cookouts; and she collected angels.

Preceded in death by her father, Ralph Glick; husband, Roy L. Spencer in 2011; and sister, Sharon Swabb.

Irene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Ann and Robert Smith of Versailles; son, Mathew Lee Spencer of Piqua; grandson, Aiden Mathew Spencer; two sisters and brother-in-law, Karen and Bill Stump of Greenville, Patricia Ann Valentine of Greenville; two brothers and sister-in-law, Richard E. Glick of Greenville, Lewis F. and Mary Jane Glick of Greenville; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Prayer service 10 a.m. Monday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Father James Duell officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington.

Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com. COVID-19, if you feel concerns, please wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH 45308
937-448-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved