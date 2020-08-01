VERSAILLES — Rita "Irene" Spencer, age 78, of Versailles, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Brookdale of Greenville.

Irene was born in Webster on Dec. 11, 1941, to Ralph E. and Rita E. (Bulcher) Glick; retired with 30 years of service from Weaver Brothers, Versailles; formerly worked at Poultry Producers, Versailles; a member of Versailles Eagles Aerie #2347; enjoyed the outdoors, canning and gardening; she loved family cookouts; and she collected angels.

Preceded in death by her father, Ralph Glick; husband, Roy L. Spencer in 2011; and sister, Sharon Swabb.

Irene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Ann and Robert Smith of Versailles; son, Mathew Lee Spencer of Piqua; grandson, Aiden Mathew Spencer; two sisters and brother-in-law, Karen and Bill Stump of Greenville, Patricia Ann Valentine of Greenville; two brothers and sister-in-law, Richard E. Glick of Greenville, Lewis F. and Mary Jane Glick of Greenville; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Prayer service 10 a.m. Monday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Father James Duell officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington.

Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com. COVID-19, if you feel concerns, please wear a mask.