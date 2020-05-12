Robert A. "Daddy" Gower
UNION CITY, Ohio — Robert A. 'Daddy' Gower, 79, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville, Ohio, from natural causes. Robert was born on Feb. 27, 1941, to Kenneth and Hazel (Mann) Gower in Union City, Ohio. Robert spent his entire life as a full-time farmer, raising corn, soybeans and livestock. He enjoyed farming, spending time with family and friends, and playing euchre with the same six couples for more than 40 years. Robert was also a lifetime council member at Bateman's Garage. Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley (Corbly) of 59 ½ years; and his four children, Teresa (Jeff) Beanblossom of Union City, Ohio, Bruce (Shirley Mae) Gower of Union City, Ind., Michael (Holly) Gower of New Weston, and Steve (Alyssa) Gower of Dimondale, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Donna Lou Bey; and brother Jim Gower. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Gower. A private family viewing and service will be held at the convenience of the family. A public graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. today in the Teegarden Cemetery on State Route 47. All are welcome to attend the outdoor graveside service, adhering to social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be sent to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org to help everyone impacted by Parkinson's. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.

Published in The Daily Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
