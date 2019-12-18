Robert A. Matthieu (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Denis Catholic Church
Versailles, OH
Obituary
VERSAILLES — Robert A. Matthieu, 78, of Versailles passed away at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Stillwater Nursing and Rehab in Covington.

Robert was born September 28, 1941, in Darke County to the late Marion J. and Marjorie K. (Miller) Matthieu. In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Goubeaux.

Robert is survived by his children, David L. and Tracy Matthieu of Bradford, Kelly G. Matthieu of Minster, Bobbi J. and William Allen of Piqua and Michael A. and Julia Matthieu of Versailles; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Robert retired from Francis Manufacturing in Russia with more than 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Versailles and Celina. Robert was an avid fisherman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice in Sidney. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
