Obituary
Print

Robert "Bob" Baker


ARCANUM — Robert "Bob" Baker, 65, of Arcanum, Ohio, formerly of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Greenville, Ohio.

A celebration of Bob's life will take place Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Mr. Chris Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville. Visitation is Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Tribute Funeral Homes to help offset expenses. Online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com


Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com