ARCANUM — Robert "Bob" Baker, 65, of Arcanum, Ohio, formerly of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Greenville, Ohio.

A celebration of Bob's life will take place Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Mr. Chris Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville. Visitation is Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Tribute Funeral Homes to help offset expenses. Online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com